Union power secy visits SLHEP

DOLLUNGMUKH, 20 Jul: A high-level delegation led by Union Power Ministry Secretary Pankaj Agarwal visited the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) here in Kamle district on Sunday. He was accompanied by NHPC Chairman Rajendra Prasad Goyal, and NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The visit came as the SLHEP, India’s largest hydroelectric initiative, nears its commissioning phase. The delegation reviewed on-site progress and assessed final preparations to ensure the project’s smooth and timely completion.

The dignitaries were welcomed by local MLA Rotom Tebin, Dollungmukh ZPM Nido Aruni Bini, and senior citizens of Dollungmukh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tebin emphasized the strategic importance of the Subansiri project for the state and the country. He also shared updates on the 1,700 mw Kamala Hydroelectric Project in Kamle district – another key initiative under the NHPC.

Tebin urged the visiting officials to prioritize the Tamen-Dollungmukh road project, calling it essential for the timely completion of the Kamala HEP and vital for connectivity and development of the region. He stressed that the road would serve as a critical link for early completion of the Kamala HEP and boost infrastructure connectivity across the district.

In response, Agarwal assured of full support from the central government. He stated that the Ministry of Power would actively coordinate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to fast-track the road project, recognizing its importance for future hydroelectric projects and regional connectivity.