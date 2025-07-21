Preventable disaster

The IMD in its forecast predicted below-normal rainfall for the Northeast during the June-September period, with most places receiving below-average rainfall. Even as farmers are struggling, or are being forced to abandon their fields, roads fall into disarray after just a few hours of sporadic rain. Rain or no rain has thrown life out of its normal cycle in Arunachal.

A few hours of heavy rain can disrupt daily life unexpectedly, and even as there is a huge rain deficit, places are reeling under landslides and blockades across the region. A sudden spell of rain lasting a few hours after weeks of heat just lays bare how fragile the infrastructure is in the state. At least 14 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by rains this year, besides affecting 36,751 people across 26 districts in the state.

Lower Siang district has been cut off due to rains over the past couple of days, disrupting the Aalo-Likabali road in several locations. The road connects the border districts of West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, and Upper Subansiri. Border districts like Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi remain difficult to reach throughout the entire stretch of the monsoon.

Each monsoon, history is repeated, but few lessons are learned. Often, these disruptions are due to construction-induced landslides, which means they are still preventable.