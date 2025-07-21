KV No 2 organizes STEM Week

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: KV No 2 here organized its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Week with a series of engaging and enriching activities that aimed to ignite scientific temper and curiosity among students.

The weeklong celebration, which concluded on 18 July, focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, providing the young learners with a platform to explore, express, and enhance their knowledge.

A variety of activities were conducted during the week, including quizzes on mathematics and science, speeches, essays on renowned mathematicians, a visit to the NEIST, and a drawing competition on science innovations.

Principal Vinay Kumar appreciated the efforts of all the participants and encouraged them to continue nurturing their interest in STEM fields.