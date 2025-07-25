Natung urges UTA operatives to return home

Two UTA operatives surrender

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Home Minister Mama Natung has appealed to all the operatives of the United Tani Army (UTA) currently based in Myanmar to return home and abandon the wrong path.

Addressing the media here on Thursday on the sidelines of the surrender of two operatives of the UTA – Techi Nera and Tok Takin – the home minister said that the era of violence is over in India.

“These youths should not waste their time in Myanmar. We have a relief and rehabilitation scheme for surrendered militants and they can avail it. I call upon them to return home and rejoin the mainstream,” said Natung.

He said that currently there is one relief and rehabilitation centre in Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district, operational since January 2025. The camp houses 30 individuals who have turned away from insurgent activities. The centre provides vocational training and orientation programmes to enable successful reintegration into society, he added.

Upon completing the 36-month rehabilitation programme, each individual is eligible for financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs, in addition to a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 during the programme.

The home minister praised Nera and Takin for deciding to surrender. “They have understood their mistakes and returned home. Others should learn from them and return home too. We will extend every possible help to Nera and Takin, so that they get reintegrated into the mainstream,” he added.

DGP Anand Mohan also congratulated the youths for shunning antinational paths and choosing to walk towards peace and progress. Further, he appealed to other misguided youths to abandon violence and embrace mainstream life. “In a democratic society, there is no space for violence. Every voice is heard, and every individual has the right to be heard,” he added.

Earlier IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa informed that both Nera and Takin voluntarily surrendered. Further, he shared that Takin also laid down his arms, including a pistol.

The home minister’s adviser Mutchu Mithi, IGP Tusar Taba, and several other senior police officials were present.