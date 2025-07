[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 25 Jul: Wild cannabis spread over 4 acres of land were destroyed by the Dirang police, administration, bazaar committee, Monpa Mimang Tsokpa Dirang unit, Dirang Students’ Union, and the 30 Bn SSB in West Kameng district on Friday.

The team slashed, destroyed and burnt wild cannabis in areas between the mini-secretariat and Rungkhung, and also around Dirang township.