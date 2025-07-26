Water supply to Nlg, Nirjuli to be affected

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Water supply to Naharlagun and Nirjuli townships will be affected for two days,starting 26 July, as the Naharlagun PHED Division will be carrying out restoration work on the damaged main water pipeline located at the Borum valley bridge crossing, adjacent to the PWD arch bridge.

Naharlagun PHED Division Executive Engineer Teli Dutto Camder on Friday informed that the 300 mm DI main pipeline feeding water to Naharlagun and Nirjuli townships has been damaged due to erosion.

The EE appealed to the consumers of Naharlagun and Nirjuli to bear with the department for two days.