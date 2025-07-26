Parnaik advises Army to update and strengthen defence capabilities

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik encouraged the Indian Army officers at the Dinjan military station to constantly update and strengthen their defence capabilities while remaining fully aware of adversarial tactics and intent.

Interacting with the Indian Army officers at the military station on 25 July, the governor underscored the need for continued vigilance and the imperative of staying one step ahead of potential threats across the border.

He spoke extensively on the current global geopolitical ecosystem, the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor, and the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’ borders while also supporting its development.

Drawing upon his rich experience in the armed forces, the governor shared insights on perception management, the evolving role of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare, and the importance of operational preparedness.

Additionally, Parnaik urged the officers to undertake a deeper study of Operation Sindoor, and to examine it from multiple dimensions, including operational, strategic, and humanitarian. He emphasized that such understanding would not only enhance their professional competence but also provide valuable lessons for the future.

Commending the Indian Army’s efforts beyond the call of duty in Arunachal, the governor commended the initiatives taken by some units in reaching out to students in remote border villages. He acknowledged their vital contributions in promoting education and healthcare in far-flung areas, often in extremely difficult conditions.

The governor encouraged the officers to sustain and expand these people-centric efforts under Operation Sadbhavana, thereby continuing to strengthen the deep bond of trust and respect between the Army andthe people of Arunachal.

Earlier, General-Officer-Commanding of the 2 Mountain Division, Major General VS Deshpande briefed the governor on the division’s operational responsibilities and the Army’s wide-ranging goodwill initiatives in Arunachal under the Sadbhavna projects.

These initiatives, he said, are aimed at building lasting partnerships with local communities while ensuring security and development in the border areas. (Raj Bhavan)