7 matches played on 3rd day of Blue Cubs League

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Jul: A total of seven matches were played on the third day of the Blue Cubs Arunachal League (BCAL)-2025 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Dawnlit FA continued their strong run with a 3-1 win over Don Bosco in the U-10 category.

Kombo FC lost 0-2 to Don Bosco School, while it beat Dawnlit FC 4-2 in another encounter on the day, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) informed in a release.

In the U-12 category, four matches were played, where Bethlehem EA beat Springdale FC 4-2, Dawnlit FC lost 4-6 to Morning FC, BFWS lost 3-4 to Audax FC, and SLSA beat DBS 5-4, the APFA release said.