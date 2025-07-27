Training programme on dragon fruit

PASIGHAT, 26 Jul: Thirty farmers of East Siang district participated in a two-day NABARD-sponsored training programme on ‘Production technology of dragon fruit’, which concluded at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here on Saturday.

The training programme was implemented by the Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre (MTTC&VTC), Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, and was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

The valedictory programme was attended by East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, NABARD AGM Nitya Mili, SBI LDM Putul Basumatary, CoA Dean Dr Sanjay Swami, and CoA faculty members.

The training programme aimed to empower the participants with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in cultivation of dragon fruit.

Dr Swami congratulated the trainees on successfully completing the programme, and highlighted the nutritional value of dragon fruit and its high demand in the market.

The DC in her address said that the farmers of East Siang district should go for crop diversification and not depend only on single crop like paddy. She further urged the farmers to cultivate high-value crops like dragon fruit and seek organic certification, as going organic would fetch better returns.

Mili explained the various available schemes under the NABARD and encouraged the farmers to “go ahead with the scientific cultivation of dragon fruit and achieve the desired deliverables under the project.”

He also mentioned the National Cooperation Policy-2025 and urged the farmers to be a part of the cooperative movement by becoming members of LAMPS.

Basumatary explained various schemes to get loans from bank through line departments. He also assured to offer full cooperation in availing credit facilities.

A technical bulletin on dragon fruit was also released by the dignitaries on the occasion.

At the end of the programme, 4,200 dragon fruit rooted cuttings were distributed to the 30 beneficiary farmers.