32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup Football Tournament underway

TAWANG, 26, Jul: The serene hills of Tawang echoed with cheers on Saturday as the 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup Football Tournament-2025 was inaugurated in a spectacular opening ceremony held at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here.

Organized annually by the Tawang District Football Association (TDFA) in collaboration with the district administration and the Indian Army, the tournament continues to be a beacon of unity, youth empowerment, and sporting excellence in Arunachal Pradesh. The day also commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The prestigious district-level tournament was officially declared open by Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam. He was joined by an array of dignitaries, including Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) secretary-general Rinchin Norbu, and MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang.

This year, the tournament features a record participation of 19 teams from various parts of the district, making the 2025 edition one of the most vibrant and competitive chapters in its storied history. The enthusiastic participation underscores the rising popularity of football in Tawang and highlights the immense sporting talent emerging from the region.

The opening match saw a thrilling contest between defending champions D-Club and Ganchen FC. D-Club delivered a commanding performance, securing a 3-0 victory and setting an exciting tone for the matches ahead.

In a special highlight of the ceremony, the TDFA felicitated two exceptional female footballers from Tawang – Dechin Youton and Tsering Doker – both of whom have represented Arunachal at the national level. Their recognition marks the TDFA’s steadfast commitment to promoting women in sports and celebrating local icons who inspire future generations.

The MMT also honoured Tsering Sandup, winner of the 7th season of Arunachal Idol, for his remarkable contribution to music and for bringing acclaim to the district through his artistic achievements. (DIPRO)