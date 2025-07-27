RWS felicitates topper students

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The Ratan Welfare Society (RWS), in collaboration with its women’s wing, felicitated the students of its clan who excelled in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations-2025.

Altogether eight toppers were felicitated with citations and awards during the programme, held at Siku Resort in East Siang district on Saturday.

Addressing the young achievers, former RWS president and senior clan member Oling Ratan said that their accomplishments are a source of pride not only for their families but for the entire community.

Academic secretary Pradeep Ratan highlighted the importance of the felicitation programme. “This kind of programme is necessary to encourage and boost all the toppers of CBSE 10 and 12 examinations,” he said.

RWS women’s wing president Osi Tayeng Ratan and RWS women’s wing secretary Lee Pertin Ratan commended the achievers and encouraged them to excel in their respective examinations in future also.

During the counselling session, one of the senior clan members, Dr Kaling Ratan, exhorted the young achievers to pursue their dreams with sincerity and hard work. He appealed to other students to follow the footsteps of the achievers.

RWS general secretary Bobang Ratan reminded the attendees of the importance of education, and urged the achievers to work hard in their studies. Ratan also exhorted the parents to support their children, “so that they can pursue their vocation in today’s highly competitive environment.”

RWS president David Ratan advised all the achievers to be disciplined, sincere and dedicated to their studies, “so that you can achieve more academic excellence in the days to come.”