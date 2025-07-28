Implement waiting list/reserve list system in APPSCCE-2024

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) regarding an issue which is an urgent matter of concern.

As per the official advertisement, a total of 140 posts for various Group A, B (gazetted/non-gazetted) have been notified for the APPSCCE-2024. After a rigorous process of more than nine months, the results of mains had come out with as many as 420 candidates qualifying for the viva voce. However, what remains deeply disheartening is that in the history of this prestigious examination, there has been no provision for a waiting list or reserved list, as in the case in UPSC CSE and various other state PSC exams in India.

It is important to note that many of the current viva candidates already hold Group A or B positions -such as CDPOs, ADOs, inspectors, ASOs, SOs, etc, who may have appeared with the intent of upgrading their position. It is quite possible that, if not selected for their target post, they may choose not to join the service they are allotted as it won’t upgrade them any further.

History itself shows us numerous such instances where many toppers and selected candidates did not join the service, leading to otherwise avoidable vacancies.

Unfortunately, the commission’s current system does not account for these gaps, which results in lost opportunities for hundreds of deserving aspirants – many of whom have dedicated years of relentless hard work and sacrifice in pursuit of this exam. For them, a missed chance can be life-altering.

While it is certainly an individual’s right to join or reject a post, the absence of such waiting list or reserved list mechanism unjustly penalizes those who may rank just below the final cut-off. This situation can be easily remedied by introducing a transparent and merit-based waiting list, ensuring that every seat is rightfully filled and deserving candidates are not denied their chance due to systemic gaps.

I, therefore, earnestly request the APPSC to consider this long-standing issue and implement a waiting list system for APPSCCE-2024 onwards, in the greater interest of fairness, transparency, and justice for all candidates.

An aspirant