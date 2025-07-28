Water shortage in Polo Colony

Editor,

I am writing to bring to your attention the severe water shortage that our Polo Colony has been facing for the past few months. The residents of Polo Colony have been struggling with inadequate water supply, which has affected our daily lives significantly due to irregular supply of water by PHE and Water Supply (PHE&WS) Division, Naharlagun.

The PHE&WS Division of Naharlagun supplies water one hour daily from 6 am to 7 am, which is not enough. We require at least seven to 10 hours of water supply daily to meet our daily requirement of water. In July month, we hardly receive supplied water from the department concerned.

The situation has become critical, especially during the summer months when the demand for water increases. Many families are forced to rely on water tankers, which are not only expensive but also unreliable. The lack of sufficient water supply from the department concerned has raised concerns about hygiene and sanitation in our area, leading to potential health risks.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure a steady supply of water for all residents. It is essential for the wellbeing of our community.

Oling Tayeng

Polo Colony, Naharlagun