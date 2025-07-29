MLA highlights buyback policy

Oil palm plantation drive

NEW HATIDUBA, 28 Jul: A major oil palm plantation drive was organized on Monday by the Lohit district agriculture office in New Hatiduba village, in collaboration with Patanjali Foods Ltd, under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the structural importance of market assurance. He informed the gathering that a buyback policy is in place to ensure that farmers have no difficulty in selling their produce. “Lohit district has been allotted the largest quota under NMEO-OP in Arunachal Pradesh, which reflects the government’s strong intent,” he noted.

Dr Chai also stressed the geopolitical relevance of the scheme. “Reducing reliance on edible oil imports from Indonesia and Malaysia will not only boost India’s strategic autonomy but also reinforce our food security,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner KN Damo in his keynote address emphasized the dual benefit of oil palm cultivation: economic upliftment and social transformation. He made a strong appeal to farmers to replace opium cultivation – which has long-term social consequences – with oil palm farming.

“Oil palm is not just a crop; it is a pathway to a sustainable livelihood and a drug-free society,” he asserted.

Patanjali Foods Ltd deputy general manager Tapas Kumar Tripathi highlighted the urgent need for expanding domestic palm oil cultivation. “India imports nearly 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, while Arunachal Pradesh alone consumes about 18,000 metric tonnes. This mission is more than just an agricultural programme – it is a national economic priority,” he stated.

He assured farmers of Patanjali’s long-term support in procurement and local processing.

Agriculture Director TD Neckom elaborated the macroeconomic implications, pointing out that India currently meets only 44% of its edible oil requirement domestically. “The rest is imported at an annual cost of nearly Rs 80,000 crore, which burdens our economy. Promoting oil palm cultivation is both economically sound and nationally essential,” he said.

He assured the gathering of maximum departmental support for farmers adopting oil palm.

The programme featured the inspiring success story of Gagan Perying, a progressive farmer from Roing. Starting with just one hectare, he now earns Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 per month from his 25-hectare oil palm plantation. “It’s low-maintenance, and government support has made it smooth and profitable. I urge other farmers to make the best use of unused land,” he said.

Giving voice to grassroots concerns, All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers Association general secretary Tana Jasap called for enhanced protection from wild elephants through the solar fencing scheme and timely disbursal of incentives, which he said are critical to maintaining farmers’ morale and confidence.

District Agriculture Officer Nyage Loya emphasized the region’s high potential for oil palm cultivation due to its suitable agro-climatic conditions and availability of unused and fertile land. He urged farmers to come forward in large numbers, and assured that the Agriculture Department would provide continuous technical guidance, support for nursery development, and linkages with buyers.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya, All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers’ Association president Teli Hormin Camdir, SHG members, panchayat leaders, progressive farmers, and agriculture entrepreneurs from across the district. (DIPRO)