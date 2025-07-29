Ensure on-time completion of projects: DC

ANINI, 28 Jul: Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak asked the engineers and contractors concerned to accelerate the pace of work and ensure on-time completion of the projects in the district.

He said this while inspecting the progress of various projects during a tour of border villages in Dambuen and Mipi circles from 26 to 27 July.

The DC inspected several vital road projects sanctioned under the Vibrant Villages Programme by the union Ministry of Rural Development. Theprojects aim to connect unconnected border villages, including Achali, New Achuli, Atoto, Achengo, and Echito in Dambuen circle, and Ahungo, Ediya, and Kamuyi in Mipi circle.

Nyorak emphasized the significance of meeting project targets within the designated timelines while upholding the highest standards of quality.

Additionally, the DC visited the construction site of the Mipi to Andrela ICBR road in Mipi circle – a project being overseen by the 62 RCC of GREF/BRO. He gathered firsthand insights regarding the project’s progress and was briefed on its current status and key challenges by 62 RCC Officer Commanding Tanay Agarwal. (DIPRO)