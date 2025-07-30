NABARD GM reviews Keyi Panyor projects

YACHULI, 29 Jul: The NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office (RO) General Manager Damodar Mishra visited Keyi Panyor district on Tuesday to review the progress of NABARD-supported development interventions in the district.

Accompanied by NABARD District Development Manager Dr Lalit Maurya, the GM reviewed key initiatives implemented in the district, including the rural haat, rural mart, Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP), and the springshed development project. These interventions are aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods, enhancing market access, and promoting sustainable natural resource management.

At the ArSLM office in Yachuli, Mishra attended the ongoing MEDP on candle and incense making, and distributed certificates to the trained participants. In his address, he underscored the significance of establishing robust market and credit linkages to ensure long-term sustainability of micro-enterprises. He also highlighted the potential of digital marketing platforms in expanding market access, noting that onboarding beneficiaries as sellers on such platforms could open up sustainable marketing channels beyond local geographies.

Additionally, he encouraged the participants to actively engage with centres for financial literacy to enhance their financial literacy and improve access to formal credit systems.

Maurya on his part highlighted various government schemes and benefits that the beneficiaries can leverage for scaling up their enterprises and improving household incomes.

Later, the GM visited the springshed development project site in Phu-Joram, being implemented by the PIA-NARMAA. Interacting with the community members and project stakeholders, he underlined the need for strengthening the village watershed committee, promoting livelihood activities, and ensuring effective water resource recharge through community participation. He also advised the PIA to explore convergence opportunities with relevant state and central government schemes for enhancing the impact of the project.

The visit reinforced the NABARD’s commitment to holistic rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.