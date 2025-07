AALO, 29 Jul: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually inaugurated the new school buildings of the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme was attended by state Education Minister PD Sona, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, 20 Bn ITBP Commandant Tashi Namgyal,Lige Lollen, and PM SHRI KV Principal KN Meitei, among others.

The school buildings have been constructed under the guidelines of the National Education Policy, 2020. (DIPRO)