SEBI and NSE join forces to protect investors from financial frauds

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a nationwide investor awareness campaign titled #SEBIvsSCAM, aimed at educating investors about various types of financial scams and how to safeguard themselves.

This initiative is part of the SEBI’s ongoing commitment to protect retail investors from such scams in the securities market. Under the SEBI’s guidance and regulatory oversight, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd has rolled out a comprehensive investor protection drive to support this campaign.

“The campaign comes at a critical time, when digital financial frauds are on the rise, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated and deceptive methods to target investors. From fake trading apps and deepfake videos to unregistered investment advisers and misleading stock tips on social media, scammers are exploiting technology and denting investor’s trust,” the NSE said in a release.

“Many individuals fall prey to schemes promising guaranteed returns/unusually high returns, pump-and-dump tactics, dabba trading, fraudulent foreign portfolio investment offers, etc – often resulting in significant financial losses,” the NSE stated.

The campaign seeks to raise public awareness, promote safe investing habits, and empower investors to make informed decisions. By spotlighting common scams and offering guidance, the campaign aims to help investors recognize warning signs, verify sources and report suspicious activities – ultimately contributing to a more secure and transparent financial ecosystem.

To ensure maximum outreach, the NSE, under the aegis of the SEBI, will leverage a mix of media platforms, including television, radio, print, digital and social media.

“We will also spread investor awareness messages through investor awareness programmes which are done through physical, digital and hybrid modes. This multi-channel approach is designed to reach investors across urban and rural areas, in multiple languages and through formats that are accessible and engaging to diverse audiences,” the release said.

The NSE advised investors to not fall for promises of assured or fixed returns in the securities market, saying that such offers are illegal and misleading. It also advised investors to avoid unsolicited messages from unknown sources.

“Always verify information through official websites such as SEBI, NSE or the company concerned,” it said. It also advised investors to not download unregulated apps or join chat groups offering investment advice, and to engage only with SEBI-registered intermediaries or research analysts.

It further advised investors to report any fraudulent activity at www.cybercrime.gov.in, or call the cybercrime helpline at 1930.