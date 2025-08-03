AAPSU welcomes transfer of teachers

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has welcomed the state government’s 20 July decision to transfer 203 teachers to various districts.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Clubhere on Saturday, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali hailed the government for rationalizing the transfer and posting of teachers.

“This was a longstanding demand of the AAPSU but could not be taken forward earlier due to political interference,” Tali said.

He said that, due to non-rationalization of transfer and posting of teachers earlier, the majority of the teachers are concentrated in the capital region and students studying in the remote areas are deprived. He said also that rationalization of transfer and posting of teachers would provide equal opportunity to all and “natural equity in jobs.”

Tali said that there should be no political interference in the transfer and posting of teachers in the future, and warned of consequences if this stipulation is not adhered to.

He also appealed to the authorities concerned “not to go with the concept of pick and choose.”

“There should be consideration only in rare medical cases, which should be monitored by a board constituted by the Education Department. There is no question of rationalizing transfers based on genders,” Tali said.

He added that no teacher should feel deprived, adding that transfers will be done in phases. “There are many teachers serving in places such as Monigong and other remote areas and have been there for a long period. There should be a fair chance for all,” Tali stressed.