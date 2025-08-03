DC flags staff shortage, expired meds at CHC

SAGALEE, 2 Aug: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav has expressed serious concern over staff shortage at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sagalee block. Despite being the second-highest outpatient facility in the district, the CHC is currently operating with just three medical officers.

The DC, who recently conducted an extensive inspection of healthcare facilities in the Sagalee block, noted that the inadequate number of medical officers is leading to an increased burden on the existing staff and hindering the overall efficiency of the facility.

During her visit, the DC also took note of several longstanding infrastructural issues raised by the CHC staff. These included the poor condition of the approach road, which makes access to the facility difficult, as well as the incomplete boundary wall and unfinished floors of the building.

Addressing these concerns, the DC assured the CHC staff that she would take up these matters with the higher authorities for immediate resolution. She emphasized the need for timely infrastructure upgrades and better staffing to ensure that the health centre can adequately cater to the needs of the local population.

The DC also noted that the Sagalee CHC is equipped with essential diagnostic facilities, including X-ray and laboratory services.

In addition, during her inspection, the DC found expired medicines still on the shelves, which was a serious concern. She immediately directed the medical officers to safely dispose of the expired medications to prevent any potential harm to patients.

Meanwhile, during a review meeting of the Papum Pare District Health Society, the DC urged the Education Department to raise awareness about immunization and health programmes among schoolchildren.

The meeting assessed ongoing health programmes and identified gaps needing immediate intervention, including a call for better tracking of immunization beneficiaries. The DC also emphasized on 100% adoption of TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, and sought more TB mukt panchayats under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign.

She expressed concern over the limited number of health facilities accredited under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and urged the HWCs to pursue accreditation.

The DC also reviewed the construction of the upcoming government engineering college in Papum Pare. Stakeholders, including the Education, PHE, Electrical, and PWD Departments, are working on a fast track to ensure that the college opens in the 2026-2027 academic session.

The academic buildings, boys’ and girls’ hostels, and residential quarters are complete. The crucial bridge over the Pare river is expected to be finished by December 2025, with other infrastructure like internal roads and boundary walls nearing completion. The construction of the main gate and other facilities will be completed by April 2026, ahead of the new academic session. (DIPRO)