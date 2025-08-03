Assam-based org honours Thongchi with Taburam Taid Literary Award

Correspondent

GOGAMUKH, 2 Aug: Renowned writer and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi was honoured with the Taburam Taid Literary Award, 2025 by the Taburam Taid Memorial Trust during a function here in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday.

The trust conferred the award on Thongchi for his significant contribution to the field of tribal literature.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a citation.

Prof Taburam Taid was an educationist, a linguist, artist, and a pioneer of modern Mising literature.

The award ceremony coincided with the inauguration of a museum and a library set up by the trust here in memory of late Taid.

On the occasion, the organizer also honoured renowned writers in Mising language Dr Bidyesar Doley with the Taburam Taid Mising Sahitya Award-2025, and novelist Pankaj Kumar Dutta with the Rajani Kanta Bordoloi Samannay Sahitya Bota (award). Dutta received the award for his famous book Langa Deo.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Mising Autonomous Council Chief Paramananda Cahyengia also attended the function.