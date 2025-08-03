Mirba emerging as heritage village

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 2 Aug: Nestled in Mukto circle, Mirba, a picturesque village over a thousand years old, stands untouched by modern influences, and is emerging as a heritage village in Tawang district.

The name Mirba derives from two words: ‘Mi’, meaning ‘human,’ and ‘Ba’, meaning ‘face,’ referring to a nearby mountain that strikingly resembles a human face.

Sangey Phuntsok Nguimo, a local, said that Mirba is one of the oldest villages in the district, characterized by its purely traditional houses made of wooden logs and planks, stone blocks, and mud plaster. Not a single reinforced cement concrete (RCC) building can be found here.

“It is an initiative of Chief Minister Pema Khandu to showcase a village that keeps up its originality, sanctity, and sustainable living in harmony with nature – undisturbed and serene,” Nguimo said, adding that meticulous planning and execution could position Mirba as a thriving hub for rural tourism.

Every house in Mirba reflects ancient Monpa architecture, with interlocking wooden and stone structures and mud plastering.

These designs not only provide protection to residents but are also resilient to endogenic tremors, particularly earthquakes. Many of these houses – some over a century old – remain durable with minimal repairs and roof replacements every three to five years.

“One might be amazed to see single-storeyed, double-storeyed, and even triple-storeyed houses made of stone blocks and mud plaster,” Nguimo added.

Each house is equipped with essential spaces, from common living areas to attics for storing food grains.

In the last week of this July, a survey team compromising village heads, officers from the administration and the PWD in Mukto, and a group of architects led by Ankur Choudhary, an architect and urban designer from Tezpur, Assam, conducted topography and photogrammetry surveys, structural assessments, and a feasibility study of the village. The team thoroughly examined and documented the structural integrity of the buildings.

Despite the availability of modern building materials, Mirba has steadfastly preserved its ancestral heritage, earning its recognition as a ‘heritage village’ in the state.

Experts believe Mirba has immense potential to become a hub for rural tourism, attracting visitors eager to experience authentic rural life. The village enjoys warm weather and sunny days throughout the year, with fields blooming with seasonal crops such as ragi, maize, and millets.