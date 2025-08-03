Foundational training prog for teachers

JAIRAMPUR, 2 Aug: In a significant step towardsimproving the quality of foundational education, the Education Department, in collaboration with the Changlang district administration, conducted a six-day teachers’ training programme from 28 July to 2 August across the Jairampur subdivision in the district.

The training was held with technical support from the India Foundation for Educational Transformation (IFET), and was supported by Sunbird Trust.

Organized block-wise in Jairampur, Nampong, and Manmao, the sessions were facilitated by block resource centre coordinators and cluster resource centre coordinators. A distinctive aspect of the training was the inclusion of live demonstration classes with actual students, enabling teachers to observe and reflect on effective classroom practices.

The training focused on building the teachers’ practical skills in delivering foundational literacy and numeracy, with emphasis on speaking and listening in English; writing skills development; decoding and reading comprehension; and conceptual numeracy.

The training content was based on the textbooks currently used in classrooms, aligned with NCERT-prescribed learning outcomes and the foundational literacy and numeracy goals of the National Education Policy-2020, ensuring contextual relevance and immediate classroom applicability.

Nearly 80 primary teachers from around 50 schools participated in the programme.

Speaking on the initiative, IFET board member Simon Ronrang said, “Our goal, in partnership with the Department of Education and the district administration, is to ensure that every child in Changlang’s primary schools gains the ability to speak, read, and write in English with comprehension, alongside strong foundational numeracy. These are the cornerstones of lifelong learning and future success.”