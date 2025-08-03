NFR signs MoUs with Pollution Control Board of Assam and IIT Guwahati

MALIGAON, 2 Aug: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on 1 August at the general manager’s conference hall, NFR headquarters, here.

The event, chaired by NFR general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, witnessed participation from senior officials along with all DRMs and CWMs via video conferencing, including representatives from the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and M/s Kusum Udyog.

Under the first MoU, a tripartite agreement has been established among NFR, PCBA, and M/s Kusum Udyog to develop Guwahati Railway Station into a 100% plastic recycling hub. A dedicated six-member task force led by the station superintendent, Guwahati, has been constituted to steer the initiative. Efforts include improving garbage storage infrastructure, operationalizing a compost-making plant and organizing frequent passenger awareness drives. With the expertise of PCBA and the operational role of M/s Kusum Udyog, a PCBA-authorized recycler, a robust recycling ecosystem initiative that aims towards establishing a sensitization campaign.

The second MoU, signed with IIT Guwahati, focuses on the introduction of biodegradable and compostable bags to replace the existing packets used for bedroll distribution in AC coaches. The pilot will begin with the Brahmaputra Mail operating between Kamakhya-New Delhi, with plans to scale the same initiative across all Guwahati and Kamakhya-based trains and eventually to the entire NFR network. This initiative merges collaborative research with field-level implementation, targeting a shift towards eco-friendly, passenger-conscious alternatives.

The occasion reflected NFR’s unwavering commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Transformation by Transportation” for the Northeast region. By integrating environmental sustainability into its operational framework, NFR continues to lead in creating a cleaner and greener railway ecosystem for the zone, informed a NFR release.