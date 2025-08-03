Nearly 1 lakh farmers in Arunachal get PM-KISAN instalment

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Nearly 1 lakh farmers from Arunachal Pradesh are among the beneficiaries of the instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Modi released about Rs 20,500 crore to around 9.7 crore eligible farmers across the country from an event in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The event was livestreamed across the country.

Terming the PM-KISAN scheme a “silent revolution”, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu hailed the direct support being extended to cultivators under the programme.

He said that nearly Rs 20 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 99,797 farmers in the state as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) instalment.

With this, the total amount given to farmers in the state under the scheme has now exceeded Rs 331 crore, he said.

Wangsu said farmers, who were once reliant on moneylenders, are now empowered through technology-driven financial assistance.

This instalment of PM-KISAN has reached over 9.7 crore farmers across India, further reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural community through direct benefit transfers, he said.

In Lower Subansiri district, live-streaming of the programme was organised at Abotani Hall in Hapoli, where 450 local beneficiaries gathered, a statement said.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and other officials were present at the programme.

The PM-KISAN is a flagship welfare scheme launched by the Centre in 2019 to provide financial support to farmers across the country.

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, directly in their bank accounts.

The initiative aims to ensure a steady income for farmers to help them meet their agricultural and household needs.

In Changlang district, the livestreaming was witnessed by more than 200 farmers from across the district.

A scientists-farmers interaction programme was also conducted, during which Changlang KVK Head Dr Devendra Singh Chhonkar highlighted the importance of the scheme.

Farmers actively participated in the discussion, sharing their experiences and raising field-level concerns.

Following the webcast, a financial awareness programme and Jan Suraksha campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Bank of India.

RBI Itanagar Manager Raju Manpang highlighted the importance of financial literacy among farmers and spoke about various social security schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Re-KYC processes, and agricultural loan facilities.

He also cautioned the farmers against increasing cases of financial fraud, and urged them to remain vigilant and informed.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, 146 farmers and officials witnessed the launch of the PM-KISAN scheme during a programme organised by the KVK.

KVK scientist Dr S K Chaturvedi highlighted the details of the PM-KISAN scheme.

In Upper Subansiri district, more than 500 farmers from Maro, Baririjo, Dula, Luchi, Tapi, Tode, Haji, Borarupak, Tasidoni, Ronya, Yatek Ripa, Tama Ripa, etc, witnessed the livestreaming at the KVK in Maro.

KVK Head (i/c) Dr Nyape Bam briefed the farmers on the importance of the event towards large-scale benefits among the farming community, and urged them to avail of the benefits of the KVK. (With PTI input)