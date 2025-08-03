Retd associate prof Shashikant Sharma no more

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Retired associate professor of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, Shashikant Sharma passed away on 1 August, following a stroke.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born to late Bishambhar Dutta Sharma and late Gulabi Devi in Pauri, Uttarakhand, on 15 February, 1957, Sharma had joined as an assistant professor in the department of commerce at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat on 3 December, 1984. On transfer from JN College, he had joined DNGC in August 1994.

He was the founder of the commerce stream at DNGC. He was also awarded the Outstanding College Teachers Award in 2009 by the state government in recognition of his immense contribution to higher education in the state.

He also served as a RUSA consultant at the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education after his retirement in 2017.

On Saturday, the teachers, non-teaching staff and students paid floral tributes and last respects to late Sharma

during a condolence meet held at DNGC, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in a condolence message stated that the late associate professor rendered a long and dedicated service of more than two decades to the institution and over four decades of service to the state in different important capacities besides teaching.

“With his untimely demise and crossing the bar, we have lost a truly capable and dedicated academician. He righteously loved his work, and never complained about workload. He will always be remembered for his simplicity, smile and unshakable commitment towards his work and untiring helpful attitude to everyone,” Dr Khan added.

Expressing shock and deep sadness over the demise, the principal extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) also expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Sharma.

Recalling the late Sharma as “a dedicated educator, a noble soul and a guiding light to countless students,” the association in a condolence message stated that “late Sharma leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the values of education.”

“Late Sharma was more than just a teacher – he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration to all who had the privilege to learn from or work alongside him. His contributions to the academic community of Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered with utmost respect and gratitude. Known for his simplicity and helpful nature, his contributions led to production of many prominent personalities serving Arunachal Pradesh as officers, bureaucrats, college professors etc,” the APCTA said.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the APCTA prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DH&TE) also deeply mourned the demise of Sharma.

In a condolence message, DH&TE Director Milorai Modi stated that late Sharma had immensely contributed to the growth and development of higher and technical education in the state. “The department has lost one of its great academicians and true gentleman. His contribution shall be ever remembered by the generation,” he said, and prayed to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) also deeply mourned Sharmals demise, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The CoSAAP recalled the immense contributions of late Sharma towards the growth and development of higher education in the state, and said that “his contributions shall be forever remembered by the generations.”

“The department of education has lost one of its great academicians and a true gentleman,” said the CoSAAP.