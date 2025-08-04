Walk-in interview farce

Editor,

Recently, walk-in interviews were conducted by several Arunachal government colleges across various districts, sparking hope among many eligible candidates who aspired to secure positions as faculty members. The enthusiasm and anticipation among these candidates were palpable, as they looked forward to a potential opportunity to serve in these esteemed institutions.

However, the outcome has left many feeling disillusioned and cheated. Reports indicate that despite a significant turnout of qualified candidates, these colleges decided to continue with the old guest faculty, effectively nullifying the purpose of the walk-in interviews.

This raises a critical question: If these colleges had no intention of selecting new candidates, why bother conducting the walk-in interviews in the first place? This gesture appears to be nothing more than a token exercise, wasting the time, money, and efforts of numerous eligible candidates who participated in good faith. Aspirants invested their valuable time, spent money on travel and preparations, and put in considerable effort, all for naught.

Many candidates travelled from remote areas, taking leave from their current jobs or putting their lives on hold, only to be left with disappointment and frustration.

The colleges’ decision comes across as arbitrary and opaque, undermining the trust and confidence of the community in the institutions’ hiring processes. The lack of transparency and clear communication from the colleges has only added to the sense of disillusionment.

If the intention was to retain the existing guest faculty, it would have been more transparent and respectful to simply state so, rather than going through the motions of walk-in interviews. This would have saved the candidates from unnecessary hardship and allowed them to focus on other opportunities.

This incident calls for greater accountability and transparency from educational institutions. Conducting interviews without genuine intent to consider new candidates is not only unfair but also detrimental to the morale of aspiring academics. It sends a message that the institutions are not serious about recruiting fresh talent and are content with maintaining the status quo.

We urge the college administrations to reflect on their practices and ensure that such farcical exercises are not repeated, thereby upholding the dignity and expectations of all stakeholders involved. It is high time for these institutions to adopt a more professional and transparent approach to their hiring processes – one that respects the time and efforts of candidates and fosters a sense of trust and confidence in the community.

Aspiring candidates