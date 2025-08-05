Classes begin at VKV Ramsing

RAMSING, 4 Aug: A grand ceremony marked the commencement of academic classes and opening of hostel facilities at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV)here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The ceremony began with a traditional ‘bhumi pujan’, conducted by the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang team, led by priest Takong Mingki, followed by a tree plantation drive within the school campus, organized by the Environment and Forest Department.

Addressing the gathering, Vivekananda Kendra all-India vice president Hanumantha Rao highlighted the longstanding association between VKVs and Arunachal Pradesh, dating back to the establishment of the first school in 1977. He said that VKVs have grown into premier educational institutions, “not only imparting academic knowledge but also instilling cultural values, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility among students.”He praised the relentless efforts of the VKV Trust to ensure holistic development of children in the state, and said that studying in a VKV is a matter of pride.

Rao lauded the deputy commissioner and his team, as well as local community leaders, for their unwavering dedication and efforts in making VKV Ramsing functional.

Sujatha Didi informed that VKV Ramsing is the 45th VKV established in Arunachal, “and marks the beginning of a new chapter in education for the region.” She emphasized the crucial role of good teachers in society and their importance in fostering holistic education.

MLA Alo Libang described the day as “historic and a dream come true” for the people of Upper Siang, especially for the residents of Ramsing. He expressed appreciation for all contributors, including the land donors from Rotgo Banggo, and BRO contractors, for their support in turning this vision into reality.

He recounted the initial challenges and his efforts to bring a VKV to Upper Siang to enhance the district’s educational landscape.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang elaborated the steps taken by the district administration to make the school functional. He said that, although the infrastructure had been completed in 2017, it remained unused until a concerted effort was made over the past two months to operationalize it. “Through collective mobilization of resources and support from HoDs, community leaders, and well-wishers, the school is now ready to begin operation,” he said.

“Getting a premier VKV in our district is in itself a great achievement and a source of immense pride. We should all feel proud of this collective accomplishment,” Jerang said.

He informed that boys from Classes 3 and 5 will begin attending classes in Ramsing, and by October or November, the entire school, up to Class 10, will be shifted from its temporary location in Yingkiong to Ramsing.

“However, nursery to Class 2 will continue in Yingkiong for the time being,” he said.

The DC acknowledged the generous support from the local community, noting that 571 individuals contributed to the cause, and over 200 pieces of furniture were made from locally raised funds. The DC directed the DDSE to ensure monthly inspection and extend full logistic support to VKV Ramsing.

ZPC Lumgeng Litin and KVK Ramsing Principal Dr R Karkare also spoke.

Nestled in a picturesque valley near the Siang river and surrounded by lush greenery, VKV Ramsing is spread across a sprawling 8-acre campus and is well-connected by road, promising a serene and conducive environment for learning. (DIPRO)