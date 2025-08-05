Legal awareness prog conducted

DAMTENG, 4 Aug: The Tawang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a legal awareness programme recently at Damteng village near the Indo-Tibet border.

The programme aimed to empower citizens with essential legal knowledge, and to promote access to justice in far-flung areas.

Eighty-eight participants attended the session, which covered a range of critical legal topics, includingcourt structure and functioning, victim compensation scheme, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

DLSA Chairman Ito Basar, DLSA Secretary (i/c) Mary Jonnam, advocate Thupten Tashi and other resource persons spoke on various legal provisions and procedures, with special focus on the rights of victims, the legal framework surrounding narcotics, and the overall functioning of courts in Arunachal Pradesh.

This outreach initiative by the DLSA underlined its commitment to spreading legal literacy and ensuring that even the most remote communities are not left behind in accessing justice and legal support.(DIPRO)