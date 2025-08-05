Horticulture awareness prog held

DUITONGKHAR, 4 Aug: A significant step towards sustainable rural development was marked on Monday with the organizing of a horticulture awareness-cum-input distribution programme under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in Duitongkhar circle in Tawang district.

The initiative, implemented as part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture – a centrally sponsored scheme – aimed to promote organic horticulture practices and equip local farmers with essential inputs to boost productivity and income.

Addressing the gathering, Duitongkhar Circle Officer Tsetan Droma emphasized the potential of horticulture as a sustainable and perennial livelihood source, and encouraged the farmers to adopt crop varieties suited to the local agro-climatic conditions. She advocated group farming to ensure collective growth, better access to markets, and enhanced support from government schemes.

The CO urged the farmers to fully utilize the benefits of the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, a state-sponsored programme dedicated to self-reliant horticulture development.

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman spoke about the significance of organic farming, and provided detailed demonstrations on the application of organic inputs such as liquid organic manure, organic pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and organic granular manure. He outlined the health, environmental, and economic advantages of transitioning to organic cultivation, and encouraged the farmers to leverage the benefits available under ongoing horticultural schemes.

ITBP Assistant Commander Himmat Singh assured the farmers of support in marketing surplus produce through the Mission Arun Himveer initiative. He advised the attendees to implement the inputs provided effectively for optimal results.

Earlier in the programme, Subdivisional Horticulture Officer Koncho Gyatso gave an overview of various departmental schemes, including the VVP, aiming to equip farmers with the knowledge and resources needed for horticultural advancement.

A major highlight of the event was the distribution of horticulture input kits to 48 farm families under the VVP. The kits were handed over by the CO, the DHO and ITBP officials.

The event witnessed the participation of gaon buras, PRI members, ITBP personnel, horticulture officials, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)