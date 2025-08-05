Science exhibition competition held

TEZU, 4 Aug: Lohit DDSE Tumngam Nyodu said that the core objective of the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) is to nurture scientific temper among students and encourage them to apply classroom knowledge to real-life challenges.

Addressing a district-level science exhibition competition for secondary-level students, organized here on Monday by the ISSE Samagra Shiksha district project officer under the RAA, the DDSE emphasized the importance of hands-on learning, creativity, and curiosity in building the future scientific community of India. She urged teachers to act as facilitators and mentors, and create an environment in which students feel confident to question, explore, and innovate.

DIPRO Nyatum Doke in his address said that the event was not merely about displaying scientific models but about celebrating the spirit of curiosity, the power of innovation, and the future of the nation. “Every project showcased here, whether big or small, simple or complex, represents the untapped potential of our young minds. It reflects your imagination, your thought process, and your willingness to engage with the world around you,” he said.

He encouraged students to see their work as part of a larger national mission, stating, “What you are doing today is not just an academic exercise. It is the foundation of nation-building. The great scientists we admire – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Sir CV Raman, Marie Curie – did not start with grand laboratories. They began with curiosity, questions, and the courage to explore.”

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu Principal Om Prakashurged the students to persevere and not be disheartened by failure. He stressed the importance of maintaining a scientific temper and a questioning mindset, and encouraged students to continue exploring and learning beyond the classroom.

The exhibition featured models and presentations across diverse themes, such as sustainable development, renewable energy, health, and rainwater harvesting, reflecting the pressing environmental and societal concerns of today. The event witnessed enthusiastic engagement from students, teachers, and the wider academic community.

Among the participating schools, the top three entries were selected based on innovation, scientific relevance, and presentation. These students will now move forward to represent the district at the state-level science exhibition. (DIPRO)