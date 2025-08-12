HC chief justice calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on Monday invited Governor KT Parnaik to attend the silver jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench.

He extended the invitation during a courtesy visit to the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor congratulated the chief justice on the establishment of the new state-of-the-art court building for the Itanagar Permanent Bench, describing it as a milestone in strengthening justice delivery in the state.

The two engaged in an insightful discussion, reflecting on the journey of the bench over the past 25 years, its significant accomplishments in making justice more accessible, the reforms adopted to keep pace with modern legal needs, and the challenges that still lie ahead.

They reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)