DC convenes meet for ZFM

ZIRO, 11 Aug: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme chaired a preparatory meeting here on Monday for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM)-2025, which will be held from 25 to 28 September.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, police, HoDs, ZPC, ZPMs, representatives from various community organisations, including TSD, AWAZ, AYA, ASU, ALSDSU, APWWS (Ziro unit), AHDC, AHYA, Hao Lanker, Miha Pelo, Biirii Welfare Committee, Biirii Pani Samiti, and Sech MPCS Ltd Biirii, along with the organiser of the ZFM, Hano Bobby.

Various aspects of event planning, security arrangements, crowd management, infrastructure readiness, and coordination among stakeholders were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The DC urged all departments and organisations to work in close coordination to make the festival a grand success, highlighting its importance as a cultural and tourism attraction for the district.

Among others, ADC Hage Tarung, ZPC Pura Dollo, DMO Dr Millo Kunya, executive engineers of the Power, Public Works, PHE&WS and UD&HDepartments, TSD president Pura Sambyo, AWAZ president Dr Subu Tasso Khampu, officers, HoDs and representatives of various organizations attended the meeting. (DIPRO)