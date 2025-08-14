DC launches special health screening drive

ZIRO, 13 Aug: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme launched a special health screening drive at the mini secretariat here on Wednesday.

The screening drive, aimed at promoting early detection and prevention of lifestyle and health-related disorders, will be conducted every Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm at the mini secretariat. It will include blood pressure checks, random blood sugar tests, body weight measurements, and toxin analysis for all willing participants.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and urged all government employees and the general public to make full use of this initiative. She appreciated the health department for making the health screening facility available for the employees and public.

District medical officer Dr. Millo Kunya lauded the initiative, noting that early detection of ailments can save lives and reduce the burden of serious diseases in the community.

The special screening drive is being organised by the National Programme for Non-Communicable Disease, Lower Subansiri district.

SDO Rani Perme, CO Mide Bage, HoDs, doctors, nurses, counsellors from the health department, staffs and general public attended the launch programme. (DIPRO)