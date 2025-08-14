VKV Tafrogam wins I-Day quiz competition

TEZU, 13 Aug: VKV Tafrogam emerged winner of the second Annual Independence Day quiz competition, organized jointly by Akashvani Tezu and Bamboosa Library.

The Krik & Bouri Memorial School and VKV Sunpura secured the second and the third positions, respectively.

The competition held on Tuesday was participated by 27 students from eight schools.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezu, and Govt Hr. Sec. School No.1 here were awarded consolation prizes.

Forum of Library Activists joint secretary Jeenamsi Ngadong was the quiz master.

On the occasion of the National Librarian’s Day, tributes were also paid to prof. S.R Ranganathan.

Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S.Mundayoor pointed out that in spite of being a mathematician, prof. Ranganathan went all the way out to England to learn the principles of library management and evolved a new classification system for Indian libraries and went around the country to train amateurs as professional librarians.

“We need to imbibe this spirit of service and dedication to reading promotion that prof. Ranganathan upheld all his life,” he said.