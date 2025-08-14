Nutritional supports extended to TB patients

CHANGLANG, 13 Aug: Nutritional food baskets were distributed to TB patients undergoing treatment in Changlang district on Wednesday by the officials from district administration and health department. The programme is a part of the ongoing Nikshay Mitra initiative.

The distribution was carried out by deputy commissioner Vishal Sah, ADC Marpe Riba, DMO Dr. Bimal Ratan, DRCHO Dr. Jomnya Ado, DTO NETP Dr. Kamlom Mossang and four others.

The program aims to provide holistic care to TB patients by ensuring they receive proper nutrition throughout their treatment. It reflects the joint commitment of the administration and health department towards achieving a TB-Free India by 2025, said an official release.