Indian Army organizes organ donation awareness prog

JONAI, 13 Aug: The Indian Army conducted an organ donation awareness programme themed “Angdaan – Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan” on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day at Jonai Girls’ College in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Wednesday.

Over 800 students and faculty members from East Siang district and Jonai sub-division of Assam’s Dhemaji district attended the programme.

The programme featured lectures on the importance, process, and ethical aspects of organ donation, followed by a poster-making contest to promote organ donation, according to a release from Rayang Military Station.

The principal of the college urged the students to spread awareness in their communities to promote the noble act of organ donation.

The event concluded with prize distribution for the poster-making contest, which showcased the vibrant imagination of youth towards their approach for a better and healthier society. (DIPRO)