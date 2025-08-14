Guv distributes national flags under Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday distributed national flags to officials of the Raj Bhawan as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which aims to inspire every household to hoist the tricolour with pride and honour.

While presenting the flags, the Governor urged everyone to nurture the spirit of nationalism and unity. He encouraged the staff to proudly display the national flag at their homes, describing the initiative as “a festival of our Tiranga, a celebration of our unity, and a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of our great nation.”

Parnaik, who inaugurated the ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’ on Tuesday, reminded that the true honour of the flag lies not only in hoisting it high but in embodying its ideals of patriotism, unity and brotherhood in our daily lives. (Raj Bhawan)