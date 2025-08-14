Training prog on PAI 2.0 held

TAWANG, 13 Aug: A block-level training programme on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 and ‘Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Kyidphel block was held at the conference hall of the Tawang deputy commissioner here on Wednesday.

Organized by State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), in collaboration with the District Panchayati Raj department, Tawang, the training was aimed at improving panchayat performance, aligning local governance with SDG themes, and promoting inclusive, participatory rural development in the region.

Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo highlighted the role and importance of PAI in planning and assessing performance of gram panchayats.

Noting that Tawang district is currently ranked fifth at the state level in panchayat performance, she encouraged stakeholders to work collectively to achieve a higher rank.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu said that the officials need such training to properly guide current and future panchayat members.

SIRD assistant director Mihin Lali highlighted the objectives of the PAI, underlining its role in assessing advancement levels and bridging development gaps through accurate data collection.

Tawang DPDO Sangey Wangmu Mosobi urged officials to submit authentic and accurate data to ensure a fair and reliable record of panchayat performance. (DIPRO)