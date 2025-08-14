JE virus confirmed at Longnaksi village in Longding

LONGDING, 13 Aug: A case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been confirmed in Longnaksi village under Kanubari circle in Longding district, said Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in a release on Wednesday.

Assistant chief technical officer (ACTO) at Longding KVK, Dr. Tilling Tayo collected blood samples from pigs in the village as part of routine livestock disease monitoring, in collaboration with disease investigation laboratories officer, western zone, Dr. Navjeevan Talo.

The samples were sent to the microbiology department of the College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati. The laboratory results confirmed the presence of JE virus in the blood sample collected from Longnaksi, the release said.

The finding comes shortly after a human case of JE was reported from the same village, raising public health concerns about possible transmission risks.

Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted mainly by Culex mosquitoes. While most infections are asymptomatic, severe cases can lead to high fever, headache, neurological symptoms, and even death. Vaccination, vector control, and public awareness are the key to prevention.

The villagers need to take preventive measures, including avoiding mosquito bites, using insecticide-treated nets, and ensuring proper sanitation to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Furthermore, veterinary and medical teams need to intensify surveillance, conduct vector control measures, and create awareness among the community to prevent further spread of JE, the release added.