APCC dist unit assesses flood damages at ITI Balinong, urges govt to initiate preventive measures

KHARSANG, 14 Aug: A team of the Changlang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) informed that major portions of land, infrastructures and valuable assets of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Balinong have been washed away in the flood last week, while the boys’ hostel, staff quarters and basic amenities have also been submerged in floodwater.

A team of the district APCC, led by its general secretary Chatu Longri, inspected the flood situation at the institute here on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the precarious situation, the APCC team said that “if the state government does not take immediate preventive measures to avert the flood menace soon, the entire area will be submerged underwater along with the ITI.”

District Congress Committee (DCC) working president Pinna Kitnal Muklom and Block Congress Committee (BCC) president Nyalkhum Mossang were also present.