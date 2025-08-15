Poultry demonstration unit inaugurated

GEKU, 14 Aug: A poultry demonstration unit in the Upper Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) campus here was inaugurated on Wednesday by Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone-VI, Guwahati principal scientist Rajesh Kumar, who had visited the KVK from 12-13 August.

The newly established unit will serve as a hands-on learning platform for farmers, SHGs and rural youths, with focus on dual-purpose improved poultry breeds suited for local agro-climatic conditions.

High-quality vegetable seed kits (pusa beej) under the KVK IARI NEH component were also distributed to the farmers.

Kumar interacted with local farmers, women SHG members and frontline extension workers, taking note of their challenges, suggestions and achievements.

Kumar in his address emphasized the identification and adoption of a village to be developed into a model village with a comprehensive approach involving integrated farming and active community participation. He also stressed on leveraging the swachhta fund for the creation of permanent structures to support cleanliness, hygiene and resource efficient facilities within the village.

He encouraged the formation of a cooperative society by the local farmers to enhance collective bargaining power, ensure better access to inputs and markets, and facilitate efficient resource sharing.

KVK Head Oyinti Megu also spoke on the occasion.

Kumar later went on a field tour to an on-farm trial site, demonstration plots maintained by the KVK, and farmers’ fields in Jommoh, Geku and Simong villages.