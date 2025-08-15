Jini seeks people’s cooperation to accelerate dev activities

AALO, 14 Aug: Law Minister Kento Jini sought the cooperation of the people in the implementation of projects to accelerate development activities under his Aalo East constituency.

Addressing villagers during a series of public meetings on Thursday, the minister emphasized on unity among the people for overall development of the area. Jini said he is according top priority on timely implementation of the projects while maintaining quality work.

The minister was on a development tour to inspect various ongoing projects under his constituency. During the tour, Jini inspected the proposed bridge construction site at Jirdin and addressed public meetings at Tarsu Mobuk, Tadin and Beye villages.

At Beye village, the minister inspected a crucial new road project that will connect Beye with Piri village in Leparada district – a vital link between West Siang and Leparada districts.

He also led a Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra from Paktu to Bogdo and participated in the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observation.

A host of government officials, including West Siang SP Kardak Riba, accompanied the minister during his tour. (DIPRO)