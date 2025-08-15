Army organises march with 100-metre-long flag in Tawang

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The forward area of Chuna in Tawang district on Thursday turned into a sea of saffron, white and green as the Army, ITBP, and locals held a ‘Tiranga March’ at 14,000 feet to mark Independence Day.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu of Thingbu administrative circle, the march featured soldiers, paramilitary personnel, and residents from Mago and Chuna carrying a 100-metre-long national flag through the lush green fields of the Himalayan frontier.

The spectacle, set against the backdrop of rugged peaks, rekindled the spirit of patriotism, integrity, and unity in the border region, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the occasion, describing it as a “true spirit of India.”

“At 14,000 feet, the forward areas of Chuna in Tawang district turned into a sea of saffron, white, and green as the Indian Army, ITBP, villagers, and students marched shoulder-to-shoulder carrying a 100m Tiranga. The Independence Day march, followed by a ‘no plastic zone’ cleanliness drive, showcased patriotism, unity, and commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan biodiversity,” Khandu posted on X.

Following the march, a cleanliness drive was undertaken to protect the fragile ecosystem, promoting the district administration’s campaign to preserve the biodiversity, flora, and fauna of the high-altitude region.

Our correspondent adds: The people in Miao in Changlang district took out a march carrying a 300-metre-long national tricolour on Thursday, on the eve of the Independence Day.

The march was led by local MLA Kamlung Mossang and Additional Deputy Commissioner RD Thungon.

Amid mild downpour, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation of hundreds of citizens, old and young, men and women, including officers and officials, teachers, students, CBO activists, and supporters of various political parties.

A 5 feet tall marble statue of Mahatma Gandhi, acquired from Rajasthan by the local administration and installed at the Orchid Triangle Park, was inaugurated by the MLA. Alongside the marble statue, a huge tricolour – 30 feet in length and 20 feet in breath – was also inaugurated by Mossang.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the marble statue and hoisting the tricolour, Mossang commended the public for braving the inclement weather and participating in the march.

He also stressed the need to keep Miao clean, green, and safe. (With PTI input)