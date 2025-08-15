Awareness prog on role of women in society

WALONG, 14 Aug: The women executive members of the Cultural and Literary Society of the Mishmi (CALSOM), in collaboration with the Anjaw Women’s Welfare Society, conducted an awareness programme on the ‘Role of women in society’ here in Anjaw district on Tuesday.

Attending the programme, Anjaw DSP Habung Sama spoke on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and its provisions for combating illicit drug trade, and addressed the public health challenges posed by narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Highlighted the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis-B in the district, resource person Dr Ramesh Chand spoke on its preventive measures.

Advocate Priya Pul explained in detail the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She urged parents and teachers to play their roles in identifying children with behavioural changes and children in distress.

CALSOM women wing vice chairperson Singhalu Manyu spoke on the negative outcomes of extra marital affairs, while CALSOM women wing secretary Bihem Lap called upon the women to be role models in the society for the upcoming generation.

CALSOM assistant general secretary Shibali Yun delivered a lecture on the negative impact of social media in the society.

Gaon buras and gaon buris, members of various SHGs, ASHAs, and students also attended the programme.