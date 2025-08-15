Raj Bhavan announces governor’s citation

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: On the eve of the 79th Independence Day, the Raj Bhavan here announced the conferment of the Arunachal Pradesh Governor’s Citation to the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, the 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment, the 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 4 Corps Signal Regiment, 305 Field Hospital, and 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

Governor KT Parnaik sanctioned these citations in recognition of their outstanding service to the state and its people. These distinguished organisation and units have made significant contributions towards uplifting local communities, fostering deep bonds of friendship and trust between the armed forces and indigenous populations, and safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of their respective areas of responsibility.

The announcement reflects the state’s gratitude and admiration for their selfless dedication, resilience, and commitment to both national security and the wellbeing of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)