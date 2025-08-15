Security beefed up ahead of I-Day

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Security has been beefed up in Itanagar in view of Independence Day, the police said on Thursday.

Comprehensive security measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park, DIG Tumme Amo said.

He said the deployment plan includes route lining, strict access control at all entry points, anti-sabotage checks, CCTV and drone surveillance, and dedicated crowd management teams.

Medical, fire, and emergency response units will remain on standby throughout the event, he said.

Amo urged people to cooperate with security personnel during the celebrations.

“Let us celebrate this Independence Day with unity, discipline, and pride,” he said. (PTI)