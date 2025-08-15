CESHS, NERIST sign MoU for interdisciplinary collaboration

NIRJULI, 14 Aug: The Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Itanagar has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, for advancing interdisciplinary collaboration and fostering application-driven research in Arunachal Pradesh.

The CESHS and the NERIST signed the pact to share research expertise over different domains, spanning agricultural engineering, civil, mechanical, electrical, and computer science engineering, and other applied sciences, including specialized work in green energy, particularly geothermal exploration, critical mineral studies, climate change research, and cryosphere studies.

The signing ceremony, held at the NERIST in Nirjuli, has been described by both institutions as a “hands-on, no-sleeping-on-paper” partnership, emphasizing their shared commitment to actionable science and tangible outcomes.

Speaking at the occasion CESHS Director Tana Tage outlined the future scope of joint initiatives with various NERIST departments, and emphasized the strong on-ground and field support the CESHS can extend to the institute.

The partnership will focus on hands-on training opportunities for students, enabling them to engage directly with field data, advanced engineering tools, and real-world problem-solving; enable joint research projects that integrate field investigations with cutting-edge modelling techniques; and hold training workshops and capacity-building programmes to enhance regional scientific and engineering capabilities.

Tage reaffirmed the CESHS’ belief in actionable science, ensuring that research is implemented on the ground for social and community benefit.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S stressed the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among institutions and government agencies for the betterment of the scientific community in the Northeast, particularly Arunachal. He assured his full support to strengthen the partnership and achieve the shared goals.

NERIST Agricultural Engineering HoD Prof Aditi Bhadra, along with representatives from other departments, welcomed the collaboration and pledged their active participation in future initiatives.

Through this MoU, both institutions will facilitate students and working scientists/engineers in part-time PhD enrolment to enhance research capacity, and create a ready workforce, aided by cutting-edge technologies in different engineering fields.