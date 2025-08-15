Police release details of stolen vehicles

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: In a bid to reach out to the rightful owners of stolen and seized vehicles, the Itanagar police on Thursday released the details of 68 vehicles, and urged police stations across the country to verity the details of the seized vehicles.

“This is to inform the rightful owners and the police stations concerned to verify the details of the seized vehicles and, if identified, initiate the legal process to claim them,” stated SDPO Kengo Dirchi in a release.

The Itanagar police have arrested 10 alleged accused so far, including four main habitual offenders.

“During the course of investigation, over 73 notices have been served to individuals found in possession of suspected stolen vehicles,” the SDPO added.

The police have busted an interstate vehicle theft case, and 73 high-end vehicles have been recovered in connection with Itanagar PS Case No 102/2025 U/S 111(2)(b)(3)(4)(5)/317(4)/336(2)/340(2)/61(2) BNS, 2023.

An SIT, headed by Dirchi and Itanagar PS OC K Yangfo, has been constituted and is being supervised by Itanagar SP Jummar Basar.

Dirchi informed that wireless messages have been sent to all SHOs nationwide to verify these vehicles against stolen/missing vehicle records in their respective jurisdictions. Another five vehicles are under verification to ascertain ownership, and further recoveries are expected.