Consultative meet convened for proposed Medical College at BPGH

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, along with Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao on Thursday convened a consultative meeting with MLAs and members of civil society, seeking their suggestions for the establishment of the proposed medical college at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here at the estimated project cost of Rs 1,063.94 crore.

The meeting was aimed at bringing together stakeholders for a preliminary review of the infrastructure design/master plan of the proposed medical college and hospital building prepared by consultants, and fast-tracking the procedures for establishment.

A 3D perspective view of the proposed master plan with state-of-the-art facilities as per the NMC norms incorporating 430 beds, academics (100 annual admission), UG boys’ and girls’ hostels, nurses hostel, quarters, etc, besides zoning of specialty services and academics blocks, emergency care and various amenities for patients was also presented at the meeting.

PHED Chief Engineer Kripa Pertin highlighted the various aspects of the project, while BPGH Joint Director (T&R) Dr T Tali presented a brief on the current land availability status at BPGH Pasighat.

Earlier in the day, Tasing along with the MLAs, DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, Dr T Tali and DMO Dr Yagling Perme inspected the proposed site of the government medical college.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong and MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Talem Taboh, Alo Libang, Oni Panyang, and Punyo Apum were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)